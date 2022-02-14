Screenshot from Nicki Minaj’s Bussin video

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj is on a roll as she released another song on Friday with American rapper Lil Baby entitled "Bussin."

She sealed her comeback with another No. 1 on the US iTunes charts with the earlier released track “Do We Have A Problem.”

Thank u for everything. I’m so in love wit y’all. You have no freakin clue. Most artists can only dream about the loyalty & dedication u guys consistently display for the world 2 see. So proud of y’all. So grateful. It’s forever on this side. Til infinity & beyond 🦄🎀 #Barbz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2022

In a tweet, Minaj thanked her fans for being loyal to her until now.

“Thank u for everything. I’m so in love with y’all. You have no freakin clue. Most artists can only dream about the loyalty & dedication u guys consistently display for the world 2 see,” she said.

“So proud of y’all. So grateful. It’s forever on this side. Til infinity & beyond.”

Minaj earlier announced in an interview with James Corden that more music will be expected from her soon.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.”

She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”