Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque finally share love story

MANILA – In a rare occasion, Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque opened up about their love story just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In Alonzo’s most recent vlog, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016.

“Noong 2016, kasama ko si Vice (Ganda). Sinabi ko sa kanya na ipakilala niya ako sa 'yo dahil crush kita. Crush lang pero wala naming expectations,” he said.

Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

“Ang iniisip ko parang 7 or 8 years older ako than him so ang tingin ko sa kanya parang bagets. Talagang mukha lang talaga siyang sanggol,” she said.

Sharing her first impression of Roque, Alonzo said: “Tingin ko sobrang pleasant niya and mabait. You know why? Kasi he’s friends with everyone I know. Tingin ko sa kanya lovable siya, likeable siya. He’s everywhere. Birthday ng iba’t iba kong kaibigan, lagi kang nandoon sa parties so inisip ko lahat kaibigan mo. And cutie pie.”

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

“Kasi ganito 'yung nangyari. So November, gumagawa ako ng 'Unbreakable,' yung movie ko with Angge (Angelica Panganiban). Supposedly pupunta ako sa Zambales with Marc Nicdao kasi meron siyang property doon. Last minute, nabigyan ako ng five days na break ng movie. Biglaan lang nag-book ako to Japan,” she said.

“Magka-text kami ni Dom. Akala niya pupunta ako sa Zambales, so sabi niya, ‘Ano tara, Zambales?’ Sabi ko, ‘Ay sorry pupunta ako sa Japan na.’ Sabi niya, ‘Sama ako.’ Tapos ako naman, ‘O tara.’ Tapos nagulat ako talagang sumama siya,” she added.

In the same vlog, Alonzo also candidly admitted that she was the one who initiated their first kiss.

“Inumaga kami. Hinatid niya ako sa bahay. Ang sakit ng paa ko noon kasi nag-heels ako buong araw tapos kinuha niya 'yung paa ko tapos minasahe niya talaga 'yung paa ko,” she said.

“Nakatayo na kami nun, tapos kiniss ko siya. Noong una pa, 'yung kiss niya, parang nagkamali yata ako, bakit ko siya kiniss? Tapos nag-pull back ako, tapos kiniss na niya ako ng totoong kiss,” she added.

Roque, however, claimed he was the one who said “I love you” first.

It was in April last year when Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their first anniversary last January 28.