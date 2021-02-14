WATCH: A day in the life of Bea Alonzo

MANILA – Bea Alonzo gave her followers a glimpse of what her normal day is like even amid the ongoing pandemic.

In her most recent vlog, Alonzo said she decided to do this since her followers have been asking her to do “a day in the life” content.

“Since you requested for it, dadalahin ko kayo sa mga places where I usually go. I am going to show you how my usual day goes,” Alonzo said in her most recent vlog, addressing her followers.

As seen in the 15-minute clip, the actress started her day at 9 a.m. with coffee and a shower.

The actress then had a meeting with her interior designer over her plan to turn the third floor of her house into a home gym.

After that, Alonzo went out for her badminton training.

“I gained so much during the ECQ. I think I gained 15 to 20 pounds because I kept on eating. I was exercising pero hindi kagaya nung workouts ko before. Yun yung New Year’s resolution ko, to lose weight, to have a healthier body. Now I try to eat healthier din. I also do a little bit of pilates and weight training,” she said.

After a quick lunch at home, Alonzo did some pilates before going to her scheduled fitting that day.

She then visited the restaurant in Quezon City that she co-owns and picked up her dinner before heading home.

The actress ended her day by watching some movies on Netflix.

“Mahilig akong magplano sa buong araw ko. Minsan nasusunod, minsan hindi. You shouldn’t be too hard on yourself din kapag hindi mo naa-achieve. It’s nice to plan. It’s to set goals,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Last week, Alonzo marked her 20 years in show business with a social media milestone.

Aside from her showbiz anniversary, Alonzo’s YouTube channel surpassed the 1-million subscribers mark.

Alonzo started her show business career as one of the members of ABS-CBN’s Star Circle Batch 10, along with Alfred Vargas, Nadine Samonte, TJ Trinidad, and Dennis Trillo. Their batch was launched in 2001.

Aside from her blockbuster films with on-screen partner John Lloyd Cruz, Alonzo also starred in several ABS-CBN dramas like "Maging Sino Ka Man," "Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon" and "A Love To Last."

Alonzo is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the Korean film "A Moment to Remember" opposite Alden Richards. Her big screen reunion with Cruz is also slated to come out this year.