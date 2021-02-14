Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to hold fan meet for Filipino supporters

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho. Instagram: @seonho__kim

MANILA – South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho has announced that he would hold a fan meet for his supporters in the Philippines on March 21.

“We have this special day where we can share more stories with one another. Please anticipate our fan meeting on March 21,” Kim said in a video posted Saturday by Globe Telecom, which he endorses.

The 5-minute video also showed Kim receiving snacks—such as chicharon, dried mango and chips—from Filipino fans.

“I will eat these together with our staff during break time,” the 34-year-old actor said.

Kim added that he wished the pandemic would end soon so he could visit the Philippines and eat local food.

“I heard that Filipino food is really delicious. I really want to taste Filipino food. I went to Cebu once and I really enjoyed the food that time. I really want to go and eat delicious food, and enjoy sightseeing,” he said.

Kim rose to popularity for his portrayal of Han Ji-pyeong in the 2020 drama “Start-Up.”

Among his past dramas are “100 Days My Prince” and “Welcome to Waikiki 2.”

Kim is also a regular cast member in the variety show “2 Days and 1 Night.”