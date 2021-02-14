Jamie Rivera performs new inspirational single live on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Jamie Rivera performed her newest inspirational single “We Give Our Yes” for the first time live when she graced the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday.

She was joined on stage by The Company and some of the show’s mainstays including Erik Santos, Jeremy Glinoga, Jed Madela, Jason Dy, and Nyoy Volante.

“This is the mission song for the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. This was composed by Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo and I have been blessed to interpret the official mission song,” she said.

“Ine-express nito yung lakas ng pananampalataya natin at pag-asa sa gitna ng mga pagsubok. Paalala ito sa mga Pilipino na patuloy na mag 'yes' to the mission of Jesus.”

Star Music released last Monday the music video of the song, which was directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines commissioned the song during the 2015 National Mission Conference for the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country that is set to be commemorated this year with the theme “Gifted to Give.”

Rivera was recently honored with the Hall of Fame award for the Best Inspirational Song category in the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards.

The Kapamilya singer is known for her songs “We Are All God’s Children,” “The Jubilee Song,” “Only Selfless Love,” and “Tell the World of His Love.”