After shutdown, My Only Radio returns as MOR Entertainment

MOR Entertainment will officially open on February 14. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Eight months after its radio broadcast was forced shut, My Only Radio For Life, or MOR Philippines, is set to return with a rich library of digital content as the newly rebranded MOR Entertainment.

MOR Entertainment will feature daily, live programs on Facebook and Kumu, podcasts on Spotify, and exclusive content on YouTube starting Sunday, February 14.

Well-loved DJs and hosts from MOR 101.9 and their nationwide counterparts will continue interacting with Kapamilya viewers.

MOR fans can look forward to programs hosted by Chico, Chinaheart, Kisses, Nicki Morena, Onse, and Popoy from Manila; Ateng Jeri B, Erick D, Bong Bastic, and Tito Son from Luzon; Daddy Sarge, Jacky G, Macky Kho, and Master James Spider from Visayas; and Betina Briones, David Bang, Kokoy, and Mary Jay from Mindanao.

Well-loved DJs and hosts from MOR Philippines are returning in MOR Entertainment. ABS-CBN

The signature show “Dear MOR” is due for revival, and will be joined by new offerings like “Good Time To,” “kumuKokoy,” “MOR Barkadahan,” “Lagot Ka Kay Medem,” “143 For Life,” and “MOR Playlist” that cover lifestyle, showbiz, relationships, and of course, music.

Viewers can access MOR Entertainment through its channel on YouTube; @MORe on Kumu; “Dear MOR” on Spotify; and MORe Manila, MORe Luzon, MORe Visayas, and MORe Mindanao on Facebook.

MOR Philippines had broadcast on radio with different stations across the country until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Related video: