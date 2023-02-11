Photo from Stephen Speaks' Facebook page

MANILA – Acoustic Pop Rock act Stephen Speaks has returned to the Philippines to hold a mall tour for two weeks.

Speaks is in the country for the fifth time to visit several places, release a single, and launch the vinyl version of his “greatest album.”

“First I have a mall tour that will last about a week. Second, I have a new single coming out that I will unveil on Valentine’s Day. And third, I am working on the details for the release of a greatest hits album – my first – on vinyl with a local record label called Eikon Records,” he said.

The singer will be visiting the following malls in his visit in Manila.

February 12 – Solaire (a Wish Radio event)

February 14 – UP Fair

February 15 – Eastwood

February 16 – McKinley Hill

February 18 – Ayala Bay

February 19 – Ayala Terraces

His new track will also be his first with TJ McCloud, who was the co-writer of his hit song “Passenger Seat.”

“I am excited about it. It is a preview of our new album that will be out either late this year or next year,” he continued.

Meanwhile, after releasing most of his music on CDs and digital, Speaks revealed that they will release his best album on vinyl.

“We’re going to release a ‘greatest hits’ album on vinyl and that is the first time fans will be able to get the songs ‘Passenger Seat’ and ‘Out of My League’ among others on vinyl,” singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Rippinger said.

The launch will also mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Stephen Speaks’ debut album “No More Doubt” in the Philippines.

The album was declared platinum days after its release on February 14, 2003.

The album will be released by a local independent label, Eikon Records, and should be available by October of this year.



“We’re packing it with the hit songs and I am excited just as much for the fans because it will be on vinyl. And we are planning a concert to coincide with the vinyl album’s release later this year. We’re hoping it will be one anniversary to remember.”