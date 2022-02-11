MANILA — Within hours of its release, Morissette’s rendition of “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” leaped to the No. 1 spot in the iTunes Philippines chart on Friday.

Written and composed by Jonathan Manalo with additional lyrics by Sheryn Regis and Michiko Unso, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” is one of six tracks from the official soundtrack of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

In the hit primetime series, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” about choosing oneself and letting go of a relationship, was heard in its second week as Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) contemplated leaving her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo), after discovering his affair with Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

Prior to the official release of “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” Morissette’s live performance of the song in her Kumu stream circulated on social media, drawing awed reactions to her soaring notes.

The soundtrack of “The Broken Marriage Vow” also includes “Walang Pagsisisi” by Angeline Quinto, “Init sa Lamig” by Kyla, “Tinatapos Ko Na” by Jona, and “Sa Dulo” by Gigi de Lana and The Gigi Vibes, with an alternate version by Fana.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with two-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC and Viu.

