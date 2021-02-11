LOOK: Sharon reunited with fellow 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' judges Ogie, Gary

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta took to social media to share photos of her with Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid when the three of them reunited last month.

All three are set to return as judges of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” which will air its fresh season this month.

“And here we are! Your YFSF Jurors reunited! Gosh I really missed working with these guys. And Luis (Manzano), Jed (Madela) and Nyoy (Volante),” she wrote in the caption.

Cuneta said it was the first time she stepped inside the ABS-CBN compound again after so many months for the pictorial and taping of the “Your Face Sounds Familiar” teaser.

“Ang unang pasok ko sa ABS-CBN on January 24,” she said. “Naka-loafers pala habang naglalakad, susuotin lang ang heels pag take na! Hahaha!”

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — two regular and two “Kids” editions.

The upcoming regular season will gather anew several celebrities, who will impersonate local and and international music icons, in the hope of bagging the grand prize.

Cuneta, Valenciano and Alcasid will sit as judges anew, this time with Manzano as host, according to a teaser released in January.

Past winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” include Melai Cantiveros, Denise Laurel, Awra Briguela, and the TNT Boys.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” will be available to view on free TV (A2Z), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

