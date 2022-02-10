‘On the Job: The Missing 8’ to have PH premiere at CCP

MANILA – The movie “On the Job: The Missing 8” is set to have its Philippine premiere at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo on February 18 at 5 p.m.

It is part of “WAGI! Celebration of Filipino Excellence,” a series of film screenings at the CCP which showcases world-class acting talent that is now on its third installment.

Directed by multi-awarded director Erik Matti, the film earned for John Arcilla the Coppa Volpi (Volpi Cup) for Best Actor at the 78th Venice Film Festival.



It tells the story of a corrupt reporter for a local newspaper who is forced to start an investigation following the disappearance of his colleagues and pits him against his personal interests.

Meanwhile, an inmate who is routinely released from prison to carry out assassinations, begins to plan ways to regain his freedom by any means necessary.



The film premiered on September 10 last year at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where it was entered in the Main Competition for the Golden Lion.

Streaming on HBO Go, the sequel to the 2013 film “On the Job” focuses on corruption and media censorship.



After the screening of “On the Job: The Missing 8,” Arcilla will formally present the Volpi Cup. There will also be a post-screening talkback with special guests that will be livestreamed on the CCP Facebook page.

