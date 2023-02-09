Was Lovi Poe required to star in 'Batang Quiapo' series?

Coco Martin and Lovi Poe. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA -- Actress Lovi Poe revealed that it was not required for her to star in the series adaptation of his father Fernado Poe Jr.'s movie "Batang Quiapo" but it was her dream to work with lead actor Coco Martin.

"It wasn't po a conversation na gagawa po ng (Fernando Poe Jr.) series or project. But isa po talaga sa pinangarap ko... siya 'yung isa sa gusto kong makatrabaho. Sino bang hindi na gustong makatrabaho si Coco Martin?" Poe revealed in a press conference.

Poe admitted that "Batang Quiapo" is one of her favorite films by her father.

"I had this interview a few years ago and I was asked, what's your favorite movie of your dad and I remembered answering 'Batang Quiapo.' That was like probably more than 5 years ago. Then, suddenly, ito 'yung nangyari, so, I'm just so grateful to be part of it," Poe said.

"There's nothing more I can ask for. Yes, I am a fangirl of people I've been watching through the years. I can't believe na gagawin ko na 'yung 'Batang Quiapo.' Ang sarap mag-fangirl eh and I'm very honest about how I feel when I see people I admire," she added.

Even though she was not able to learn how to do action scenes with her father, Poe said she is willing to learn new things in order to deliver her role well.

"I've never done any action series before. Probably sa 'Flower of Evil' medyo konti lang 'yung ginawa kong mga action scenes but I think this is gonna be the first time that I'm gonna be doing like proper scenes like that. Wala akong natutunan basically sa Dad ko in such a way that, you know, I trained the same way as him," she said.

"Hilig ko kasi mag-boxing, 'yung sports na gusto ko, nagpa-firing range din ako. Hindi siya tinuro but basically it's something that I enjoyed doing. Gusto ko talaga action series kasi 'yun na lang 'di ko pa nati-tick off sa box and now I'm finally happy to finally do this with Coco and everybody here."

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

