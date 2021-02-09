‘Easy to fall in love, but takes work to stay in love,’ Ruffa says of breakup with boyfriend of 6 years

Ruffa Gutierrez first went public with her relationship with Jordan Mouyal in 2014. Instagram: @iloveruffag

MANILA — “It’s easy to fall in love but it takes work to stay in love.”

These were Ruffa Gutierrez’s candid words regarding her recent breakup with her boyfriend of six years, French-Israeli businessman Jordan Mouyal.

The topic came up during a virtual conference for the TV5 series “Stay-In Love” over the weekend, PEP.ph reported.

“I just came out of a relationship and I’m happily single right now,” said Gutierrez, who first revealed the separation in November. “So, as of now, I’m just happy. I don’t know. Para akong nabunutan ng tinik.”

Over her 30-year career, Gutierrez’s relationships have unfolded before the public eye, with a number of her former boyfriends being similarly in the limelight: Zoren Legaspi, Aga Muhlach, and John Lloyd Cruz.

“Lahat ng mga relationships ko in the past, wala akong sama ng loob sa kanila,” she said. “I always learn something from each and every person that I’ve fallen in love with.”

“And sometimes, wala naman talaga silang kasalanan, you know, but it’s time to just close the page. Move on to the next chapter and you just thank them for the reason that they have brought you happiness.”

During the media gathering, Gutierrez, 46, was asked whether she feels ready to enter a new relationship.

“I think at this point, I just want to concentrate on my career, my kids,” she answered, referring to her daughters Lorin and Venice with her former husband Yilmaz Bektas.

“And you can always be happy and be in love on your own.”

Once Gutierrez does decide she is ready to entertain a new romance, she is counting on that to be her “forever.”

“I’m at the point in my life where ayoko na ng detours. I’ll just stay happy and wait for my forever love,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC