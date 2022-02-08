MANILA – For the first time, Maris Racal featured her boyfriend Rico Blanco in her YouTube channel where she made a vlog about learning how to drive again.

In the 17-minute video, Racal said she tapped Blanco to give her a “refresher course” in driving since it has been a while since she last hit the road.

“Ire-refresh ako ni Rico kung paano mag-drive ng kotse. Marunong na ako dati. Nakakuha na rin ako ng driver’s license pero matagal na kasi akong hindi nag-drive so refresher lang ito ngayon. I think ito rin 'yung first video ko with Rico sa YouTube channel ko so nakaka-excite,” she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung saan tayo dadalahin ng video na ito. Baka bad idea ito or hindi pero I am here for it,” she added.

Throughout the video, Blanco kept calm even if Racal was sometimes panicking. He kept his composure as he told Racal where to go and which pedals to step on.

The two also did a Q&A during their driving lesson, where both expressed how much they love going on road trips.

"Sobrang love ko 'yung road trips. Like us, naka-ilang road trips na rin tayo, marami tayong napag-uusapan. I love the part when walang signal so hindi ako nagpho-phone. That's what you don’t like about me," Racal said.

Agreeing with his girlfriend, Blanco said: “Yes! Anywhere na walang signal I love it.”

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

Prior to that, they first worked together on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced her 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

After collaborating on music, the celebrity couple ticked another one from their list as they set to star in an acting project, “The Goodbye Girl,” this February.