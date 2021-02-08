Sarah Geronimo poised to make new album, return to 'ASAP Natin ‘To'



MANILA -- Amid intense public clamor for her to return to “ASAP Natin ‘To” and other public performances, Sarah Geronimo’s music company, Viva Records, disclosed that the singer is now going through new material for her new album this year.

Civ Fontanilla, A&R manager and music production head of Viva Records, told ABS-CBN News Monday that they have already forwarded to Geronimo 10 compositions by seasoned and upcoming artists for her study and approval.

The music wrap consists of ballads, songs on midtempo, and shades of R&B. In their new collection, Fontanilla envisions a “more confident” and “more personal” Geronimo who will release more energy and vibe as a woman in a new stage in her life.

“The concept is along the line of unleashing more of her artistry and sound. Andun na siya actually, it’s more of sustaining it and giving it a heightened new flavor," said Fontanilla who has collaborated with Geronimo on her past albums.

Geronimo’s last album “This 15 Me” was released back in 2018.

The announcement for Geronimo’s 14th album comes on the heels of speculations about her long absence on national media, the Sunday noontime show, “ASAP Natin ‘To” included.

A Viva Entertainment insider told ABS-CBN News also on Monday that Geronimo is still very much in the game. “Nagpahinga lang siya talaga,” our source said, citing her adjustments as Mrs. Matteo Guidicelli.

“Oo naman babalik siya sa ASAP!” the insider added, without giving any date.

Geronimo last performed on the “ASAP” stage in its November 1, 2020 episode followed by taped and remote performances, like her revival of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.” She missed the "ASAP" Christmas episode, the show’s January 25 transition to additional free TV airing on TV5 and its 26th anniversary last Sunday.

In her opening banter with other hosts and guests last Sunday, Regine Velasquez said she missed Geronimo and also hinted at her pending return to “ASAP Natin ‘To”.

Velasquez also assured new "ASAP" member Janine Gutierrez , a self-confessed Sarah Geronimo fan, about her comeback.

“Alam mo, parating na si Popster… si ano, si Sarah. Parating na,

mga… basta… abangan natin. Nagpapahinga lang ngayon ang ate mo, kasi alam mo na, kakakasal lang!” she said.

A stickler for her personal privacy, Geronimo has not mentioned immediate plans of becoming a mother.

Guidicelli, in his most recent interview, said he “can’t wait to have our family grow even bigger,” but did not specify a timeline.

In a text message Monday, Guidicelli said he, Geronimo and other loved ones are all “doing good.”

Related video: