Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada share best part of being married

MANILA – Three months after they tied the knot, Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada candidly talked about the best part of being married.

In an interview with Alex’s sister Toni for a vlog, the two said they could not still believe that they now get to sleep and wake up next to each other.

“[Best part] 'yung feeling na kapag gumigising ako sa umaga, tinitignan ko siya tapos ito na 'yung kasama ko habang buhay," Morada said.

Alex, for her part, mentioned that she loves how her husband kisses her all the time even when she’s asleep.

While their wedding did not happen as they originally planned due to pandemic restrictions, Morada still believes it was the “best way to get married.”

“Sa akin 'yun na talaga. 'Yun ang pinaka-ideal wedding. Pero minsan iniisip ko pa rin na pangarap ng bawat babae na makapagsuot ng gown nila, maglalakad sa aisle. Kung papayagan ng panahon, [gusto ko magpakasal ulit],’ he said.

Now that they are husband and wife, Alex and Morada said they cannot wait to see the world together.

Alex and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.

They had their honeymoon in Amanpulo with Alex’s parents and Toni’s family.

By Alex’s own declaration in a previous vlog, she and Morada are planning to have a bigger wedding this year.

