Gigi de Lana has finally found her sound

Gigi de Lana (middle) and The Gigi Vibes. Josh Mercado

MANILA — Gigi Vibes lead vocalist Gigi De Lana shared it took her so long to find her authentic brand as an artist, admitting she used to sing the wrong genre before.

Now, she's more honest about her music, labeling herself and her band an alternative rock group.

Gigi and her band mates Jon Cruz, Romeo Marquez, Jake Manalo, and Julius Traqueña broke the internet with their covers of popular songs.

When asked about their most viewed YouTube cover, de Lana mentioned "Through The Fire," which has so far garnered 37 million views.

Her band mate added, "Actually, kung hindi lang nabura 'yung sa una pa, 'Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita”'talaga, na sa 68 million views na siguro. Na-delete kasi."

While their renditions have earned reactions from YouTubers around the world, de Lana's band mates said they don't read comments, explaining, "Hindi namin binabasa kasi baka ma-frustrate kami."

The former Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist, on the other hand, said she keeps up with social media. "Nagbabasa ako. Minsan nga pumapatol pa ako, e," she said, laughing.

"Naiinis ako kapag inaasar sila," she added, referring to the Gigi Vibes members. "Siyempre [parang] mga kapatid ko na sila."

"Ang pinaka nagustuhan kong comment, ang sinabi niya (a follower), 'Do not compare [them] because they have their own charisma.' Doon ako natuwa kasi kaya mo namang mang-appreciate nang hindi ka nagko-compare. Kasi all artists, all singers, kahit sino pa 'yan—incomparable."

"You guys are incomparable," she told her band mates.

Produced by Solaire and ABS-CBN, "G Rules" concert is scheduled on February 18, 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph and Solaire Box Office.

