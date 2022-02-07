MANILA – Judy Ann Santos is extremely elated that her six-year-old daughter Luna and 11-year-old son Lucho were finally able to get their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Santos shared photos of her two kids on Instagram while sharing the whole process they went through to get them jabbed.

“Finally!! Our little ones got their first dose of Pfizer vaccine today! The waiting time is very forgivable bilang drive thru vaccine, the kids are not exposed to a lot of people... plus the effort that DOH put and the team of doctors headed by dr. @ayenuguid and dr. @romeonuguidmd, with them are more than 50 nurses and doctors facilitating the vaccination,” she said.

According to Santos, there were also Cocomelon mascots, as well as ladies dressed as Anna and Elsa from the animated film “Frozen” to entertain the kids during the vaccination.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday after a few days of delay due to "logistical challenges."

The rollout will later be expanded nationwide as government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group, the DOH earlier said.