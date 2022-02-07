DonBelle’s ‘Love is Color Blind’ coming to Netflix

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Another Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano title is headed to Netflix, the streaming giant has announced.

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer of “Love Is Color Blind,” indicating its March 1 release on the platform.

Originally released in December via KTX.ph, the film follows the story of the headstrong Cara (Mariano), who makes it her mission to help her best friend Ino (Pangilinan) regain his happiness, after an accident impaired his vision.

Can she bring the color back into his world? 🌈 Love Is Colorblind is coming soon on Netflix 💘 pic.twitter.com/2B7HnN8PCd — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) February 7, 2022

Produced by Star Cinema and directed by John Leo Datuin Garcia, “Love Is Color Blind” is billed as the highest grossing local film of 2021.

Its Netflix debut follows the massive success of “He’s Into Her,” Mariano and Pangilinan’s previous title together, as a trending offering on the streaming service.

The successive successes of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem — which also includes music and brands — have earned their tandem the moniker, the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team.”