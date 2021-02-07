'PBB Connect': Kyron bids House adieu

MANILA -- Kyron Aguilera was the seventh housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," Aguilera became the season's seventh evictee after receiving only 11.19 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

Other nominees, Gail Banawis and Ralph Malibunas, will stay for at least one more week inside the house after being saved by fans.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).