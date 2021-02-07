Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin play 'Never Have I Ever' challenge

MANILA – Angel Locsin admitted she once went to a football match just to please her ex-partner.

The actress made this confession while playing the “Never Have I Ever” challenge with Bea Alonzo for the latter’s vlog.

Without mentioning the name of her ex-boyfriend, Locsin said: “Hindi ko ginawa pero nanood ako, pumupunta ako sa football. Alam mo hanggang ngayon hindi ko alam kung bakit ako pumapalakpak talaga.”

“Nung una talaga nagpre-pretend ako pero hindi ko siya naiintindihan talaga. Basta alam ko lang kapag goal. Pero basta kapag umiingay yung tao, umiingay ka na rin. Para kang naalimpungatan, mamaya lang pumapalkpak ka na rin,” she added.

The only known former boyfriend of Locsin who played football was former Azkals player Phil Younghusband.

Younghusband and Locsin became a couple on May 27, 2012, following a year-long romance that started with a tweet from the Azkals striker asking the actress out for Valentine's Day.

The two were together for over a year until they parted ways in October 2013.

Currently, Locsin is engaged to be married to Neil Arce while Younghusband has already tied the knot.

Aside from this topic, Locsin and Alonzo were also made to admit if they have already tried skinny dipping, watched porn, or have tried online dating in the same vlog.

