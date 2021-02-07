Bamboo sings original hit 'Masaya' with Jona

MANILA – After a duet with Janine Berdin last week, Bamboo Manalac returned to “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday for another fresh collaboration.

This time, he took the stage with Jona to sing a duet of “Masaya.”

Manalac first released the said track in 2004 as part of his “As the Music Plays” album.

Their collaboration was part of the anniversary celebration of the long running concert variety show, which has been on air for 26 years.

In the recent years, Manalac has been visible to Kapamilya viewers as one of the coaches of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

For several seasons, he sat as part of the show’s judging panel along with Broadway star Lea Salonga, pop star Sarah Geronimo, Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and, for a time, with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

The last time the former Rivermaya frontman appeared on “ASAP Natin To” was when he and Geronimo did a duet of “Underdog” originally recorded by Alicia Keys.

Among Manalac's hits are Noypi, Hallelujah, and Tatsulok.

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).