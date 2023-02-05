MANILA — Shaina Magdayao heated up the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday with her steamy dance performance of “Senorita.”

Magdayao’s performance was part of the show’s “Supahdance” segment, where she was accompanied by G-Force’s Georcelle Dapat-Sy.

Magdayao, 33, staged her “ASAP” comeback in December, eight years since her last performance on the iconic variety program as a regular performer.

For the actress, finally dancing again is also symbolic of a “renewal” of her health, as she revealed to ABS-CBN News that symptoms of hypothyroidism were a major factor in her decision to leave “ASAP” in 2014.

