Teaser photo for EXO's 2021 album 'Don't Fight the Feeling' featuring member Baekhyun. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

Baekhyun, a member of the popular K-pop boy group EXO, is back after completing his mandatory military service for nearly two years.

The 30-year-old singer is scheduled to be discharged from the military on Sunday after serving as a public service worker, according to reports.

Baekhyun enlisted in the military in May 2021 but did not qualify for active service due to hypothyroidism.

All able-bodied South Korean men under the age of 30 are required to perform about two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with the nuclear-armed North Korea.

Baekhyun is the sixth member of EXO to complete his military service after Xiumin, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol and D.O., while only Kai and Sehun have yet to enlist.

With Baekhyun's discharge, fans are expecting EXO to make a full-group comeback this year, especially after leader Suho made an Instagram post last Dec. 31, 2022 with the caption: "EXO will come back in 2023."

Outside of EXO, Baekhyun also has a solo music career, having released 4 extended plays since 2019.

He is also the leader of SuperM, a group comprised of members from other SM Entertainment boy bands like SHINee and NCT.

Apart of Baekhyun, a number of other top male K-pop idols are returning from the military this year, including SHINee's Taemin and Monsta X's Shownu.