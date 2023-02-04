FIRST LOOK: Valencianos welcome newest family member

Gab, Paolo and Gary Valenciano with their newest family member Luch

MANILA -- The Valencianos were blessed with the arrival of the newest member of their family — Luciano Mikael “Luch” Godinez Valenciano.

“Luch” was born on February 3 at 9 a.m. to in-demand director Paolo Valenciano and his wife, content creator Samantha Godinez. Weighing in at 7.08 pounds, Luch comes after his older sister, Nataleia Martine “Leia,” who just turned six.

First to visit were the newborn’s maternal grandparents, Soundcheck Inc.’s Jaime Godinez and his wife Gina Tabuena-Godinez, accompanied by their daughter Alex Lopez.

Luch’s paternal grandparents Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano arrived soon after, followed by their children Gab and Kiana.

Luch’s second name “Mikael” comes from Kiana’s real name Kristiana Maria Mikaela, and Saantha’s brother, Mikel Godinez.

Like his older sister Leia, Luch was named after a character in the epic space opera "Star Wars" — Luke Skywalker, to be exact. His namesake rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi ever known, in a galaxy far, far away.

Luch may only be a newborn, but with a name like that, it’s safe to say we can expect great things from him in the future as well.

