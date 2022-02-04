Watch more on iWantTFC

While Basti Macaraan appeared to be secretive about his feelings for Rica Kriemhild, other housemates, such as Aleck Iñigo and Nathan Juane, have noticed how he looks at her.

During the Thursday episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” Iñigo told Kuya that he has a strong feeling that Macaraan also likes Kriemhild – just like him and Michael Ver Comaling.

“Napapansin na si Basti rin malapit kay Rica. Ang lakas mo Rica! Siyempre nakakausap ko rin si Basti, malakas pakiramdam ko sa mga ganyang bagay,” he said.

“And, alam ko 'yung mga ginawa niyang kanta baka para kay Rica. Kasi everytime na kantahin, nakatingin kay Rica. Malay lang natin.”

This after Iñigo talked to Kriemhild about the possibility of him having mutual feelings with her in the future.

During their conversation, Iñigo admitted that someone is waiting for him outside but he has yet to make a decision if he will give it a try.

“Someone is waiting for me pero it's my decision not hers. But I'm single,” Aleck said. “It's magulo. Paano 'pag may day na magkaroon ng mutual feelings? Alam mo kung sino yun? Rica.”

Later on, Juane also spoke with Macaraan separately, teasing him to Kriemhild.

Macaraan tried to deny it at first but eventually opened up that he is afraid to confess his true feelings, fearing that it might sever their friendship.

But Juane advised him not to avoid Kriemhild, who also came from Italy, as it will only hurt him even more, knowing that he likes to be with her.

“Stay friends with her. Kung 'di mo man maamin 'yung nararamdaman mo para sa kanya, okay lang. Love is not all about expressing ang saying,” Juane explained.

“It's about sacrifice -- sacrifice what you can sacrifice for the person. Ang love is not all about winning. Sometimes love needs losing in order for you to express it,” he added.

Macaraan also has a secret task given by Big Brother where he is clandestinely giving questions for Kriemhild to get to know her better.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.