Things momentarily heat up inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house as task leader Kathleen Agir and Aleck Iñigo have a misunderstanding while working on their weekly task.

In Wednesday’s episode, Agir and Iñigo alongside Seham Daghlas went to Big Brother to report the inventory of their online business.

While talking to Kuya, Iñigo told Agir her notes were messy, which did not sit well with the latter.

“Mind your own business,” Agir responded. “Don't compare it to this one, ’coz I have a different way of doing it. I have my own system.”

When the three housemates headed to the storage room, Agir confronted Iñigo as she felt how she did things was being compared to the notes of former task leader, Isabel Laohoo.

Iñigo and Seham were surprised by Agir’s reaction, as they left the storage area.

Later on, Iñigo approached the “boss” of their business to discuss their misunderstanding. Agir was hesitant at first but he insisted to clear things up.

Agir reiterated that she did not want to be compared to others and explained that she would still rewrite her notes.

Iñigo clarified that he did not mean to compare Agir to others nor did he say that her notes were wrong.

As the argument continued, guest housemate Glenda Victorio tried to mediate while Daghlas retold what happened inside the confession room earlier.

Eventually, Iñigo apologized to Agir: “Sorry if na-compare kita. Sana ma-take mo rin ’yung ibang ginagawa ng bosses kasi kami ang dami na naming napagdaanan.”

Agir also apologized if she misunderstood Iñigo and patched things up.

