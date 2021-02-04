Kathryn Bernardo shows off summer body in El Nido

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo wowed her fans and followers as she posted snaps showing her summer body in El Nido, Palawan.

On Instagram, the actress uploaded snaps of her by the beach wearing a black swimsuit.

Bernardo's fans, supporters and fellow celebrities could not help but comment on the actress' toned figure.

"So many things to look forward to! Going home with a happy and grateful heart. Thanks to the amazing group that inspired me in so many ways. Cheers to new friendships and better days ahead!🌴," Bernardo wrote in one of her posts.

In her most recent post, Bernardo shared pictures of her enjoying the island with her family, friends and boyfriend Daniel Padilla.



The actress also promoted the beauty and El Nido's protection and preservation.



"...EL NIDO IS SOMETHING ELSE. 😍 I hope we continue to protect and preserve its beauty. Filipinos are lucky to call this our own. 🤍," Bernardo added.

Prior to visiting El Nido, Bernardo and Padilla had a New Year trip to Boracay.

In previous interview, Bernardo and Padilla shared that they're looking forward to their newest television series after the conclusion of their digital series "The House Arrest of Us," which is now streaming on Netflix.

“Excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin kasi' yung concept nun galing kay Gege so gusto namin ni DJ talaga. Medyo na-delay 'yun kasi inaayos 'yung script. We are happy because we are working on a project na gusto talaga namin 'yung concept,” she said.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

