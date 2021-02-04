'House Arrest of Us' starring Kathryn, Daniel is top trending content on Netflix PH

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s first digital movie series “The House Arrest of Us” is currently the top trending content on Netflix Philippines.

This, just after three days since it began streaming on the popular video-on demand platform following its successful run on KTX.ph and iWantTFC.

The movie series follows a couple “who decides to make their engagement official by honoring tradition when a pandemic forces them and their families to quarantine under one roof,” according to its official synopsis provided by Netflix.

Directed by Richard Arellano, “The House Arrest of Us” was first released on October 24 on KTX.ph and iWantTFC. It had 13 weekly episodes, with its finale streaming only last Saturday.

In a recent press conference, Bernardo and Padilla said they did not notice how fast time flew even if they were just stuck at home most of the time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ang bilis ng panahon. Mag-one year na. Hindi natin napansin kasi lahat tayo nasa bahay and busy sa kanya-kanyang work from home situations. Na-realize namin ni DJ na tumatanda na kami. Magbi-birthday na naman ako. Parang kaka-celebrate ko lang nung nag-start 'yung lockdown tapos paparating na naman 'yung March,” Bernardo said at the time.

“Parang kailan lang pinag-uusapan natin 'yung gagawin na show for pandemic tapos ngayon finale na. Napakabilis ng mga bagay so don’t take it for granted,” Padilla added.

Aside from the real-life couple, “The House Arrest of Us” also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, Gardo Versoza, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery, Anthony Jennings, and Hyubs Azarcon.

