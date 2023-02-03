MANILA -- OPM singer Jed Madela admitted that he had thought of quitting his career in showbiz.

"There are times na hindi ako lagi confident sa sarili ko. Maybe it's my personality to get affirmation from the people. And, there are times na kapag may bagong artist na dumating, everybody goes crazy about that artist tapos minsan na sho-shoved aside ako, or feeling ko lang. So minsan kini-question ko ang sarili ko na is it still worth it to stay and keep singing, mukhang wala na namang pumapansin. Parang mas pinapansin na nila 'yung mga bata, 'yung mga bago," Madela said in an interview for the vlog of actress-host Toni Gonzaga.

"For a while I considered stopping na lang kasi hindi na ako masaya. Hindi na ako masaya how the industry was treating me. Na parang ibinibigay ko lahat, my entire life, I've given so much love and passion sa music industry and siguro kahit tanungin ko ang sarili ko kung may pagkukulang ko, feeling ko wala rin kasi lahat nang hinihingi nila ay ibinibigay ko naman. ... And then there were times na bigla na lang I didn't hear anybody call my name or ask for me. So doon na ako nag-question na parang itutuloy ko pa ba ito o tama na. Sometimes all I want is a thank you or certain appreciation. Konti lang naman, 'yung mapa-feel lang na 'yung efforts ko were not in vain. But sometimes wala nakakalalimutan ka na, na parang pagkatapos ng isang event or favor na ginawa mo, wala na," he added.

Madela started to gain recognition after joining the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in 2005. He is now celebrating his 20th year in the music industry.

Asked to describe his 20 years in music industry, he said: "Sobra akong blessed kasi nandito pa rin ako. I am blessed that I'm given the opportunity to share. ...I am given so much opportunities para ipakita ang talento na ito. I am also given all the chances to give back."

Currently, Madela is one of the regional directors of WCOPA.

Related video: