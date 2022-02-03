Thai actor Gun Atthaphan tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Gun Atthaphan's Instagram account.



Thai actor Gun Atthaphan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, media company GMMTV said.

In a statement, GMMTV said the actor is currently experiencing symptoms like body chills, sore throat, and mild cough with phlegm.

"The result came out at 2:30 p.m. today (February 3) following an RT-PCR test at 9 a.m. at the hospital," GMMTV said.

"Gun’s symptoms include body chills, a sore throat, and a mild cough with phlegm. He is currently under self-isolation and waiting to receive treatment at the hospital under the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines," it added.

The media company added that all his scheduled events are postponed until he recovers.

"GMMTV and Gun are in the process of informing any individuals who have been in close contact with the actor to monitor their health closely," it said.

Gun was scheduled to attend a virtual hangout with iWantTFC for his boys' love (BL) series "Not Me".

Atthaphan is known for the hit Thai BL series "Theory of Love" and the critically acclaimed series "The Gifted" and its sequel "The Gifted: Graduation."

