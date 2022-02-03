MANILA – Oyo Sotto denied there was ever a time that he prohibited Kristine Hermosa from accepting acting projects after they got married.

Sotto married Hermosa in January 2011 after being a couple for more than a year. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

After they tied the knot, Hermosa became less visible on television and the movies despite the fact that she was at the peak of her showbiz career at that time.

Speaking to Toni Gonzaga for her vlog, Sotto shared, “I don’t want to take the credit. Si God talaga. Kasi nakita ko din na talagang she was really praying na ‘Sige Lord, talagang magsa-submit ako sa husband ko. Kung ganyan ang kailangan kong gawin, lie low muna, huwag muna ako mag-work, siya muna, sige.’”

Sotto said Hermosa really wanted to work at that time but she just could not find the right material for her.

“May time naman na pinupuntahan naman namin. Pakikinggan namin sila. Sabi ko nga kay Tin, ‘Baka mamaya kakasama ko iisipin na naman nila na ako na naman ang may ayaw.’ Sabi ko okay lang hayaan na kung anong gusto nilang isipin,” he said.

“Ito kasi gustong kasama ako para din daw marinig ko. Ako naman, lagi ko naman sinasabi sa kanya, ‘Okay ako mag-work ka kung gusto mo. Pero gusto mo ba 'yung gagawin mo?’” he added.

Hermosa gained prominence when she starred in the series “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” with Jericho Rosales in 2000, which paved the way for several major roles both on television and in movies.

She took a step back from showbiz when she married Sotto. Currently, they have five children. They welcomed their youngest child Isaac last August.