WATCH: Jodi Sta Maria visits ‘Tabing Ilog’ filming locations in Laguna

MANILA - Jodi Sta. Maria took a trip down memory lane when she visited the filming locations of the ABS-CBN show “Tabing Ilog” decades since it aired.

In her most recent vlog, Sta. Maria explained that Laguna is one of the provinces close to her heart because that’s where she spent most of her time for four years while shooting the popular afternoon teen drama.

“So ngayon, papunta ako sa isang probinsya na malapit na malapit sa puso ko. Because I remember, when I was starting back in 1997-1998, ‘yung pinakaunang show na ginawa ko with ABS-CBN ay dito namin shinoot for four years,” she said.

At the start of her vlog, Sta. Maria said she is excited to go back to Pagsanjan to see how the town has changed through the years.

“Na-eexcite ako kasi it’s been more than 15 years since ‘yung huli akong nakatapak sa Pagsanjan, Laguna and ngayon, hindi ko alam kung ano ang i-eexpect ko. Pareho pa rin ba ‘yung lugar? Pareho pa rin ba ‘yung mga bahay na pinag-shoot namin or nagbago na?” she said.

Among the places Sta. Maria visited were the house where her character used to live, and the river bank where the whole cast used to hang out in the show.

Since she was already in Laguna, the actress also took the opportunity to visit other tourist attractions.

Aside from Sta. Maria, “Tabing Ilog” also starred John Lloyd Cruz, Paolo Contis, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia and Baron Geisler.

