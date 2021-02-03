Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson coming back to PH with son Jude soon

MANILA – Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson are heading home to the Philippines soon along with their baby boy, Jude.

Paterson made the announcement during a Kapamilya Confessions stream on Monday where he, JC Alcantara, Gillian Villavicencio and Miguel Almendras were promoting “Hello, Stranger: The Movie.”

In response to question from a fan who asked if he and Salvador are already in the Philippines, Paterson said: “No, nasa UK pa kami pero malapit na kaming umuwi. Malapit na malapit na.”

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son

Salvador only recently revealed welcoming Jude through a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and the baby’s birth.

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to initially keep her pregnancy and Jude’s birth private, Salvador said, “I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

“It was really hard,” she said. “I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby.”

Salvador and Paterson are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.

