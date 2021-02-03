Charlie Dizon to co-star with Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca in new ABS-CBN series

MANILA — Charlie Dizon, the breakout star of “Fan Girl,” continues her winning streak as ABS-CBN announced Wednesday her first lead role in a series.

Like. Share. Retweet



Secret is out! #VIRAL soon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC at A2Z Channel 11! pic.twitter.com/F3T1RjWbND — RCD Narratives - ABS-CBN (@RCDNarratives) February 3, 2021

Dizon will co-star with Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca in “Viral,” according to a poster released by producer RCD Narratives.

The ABS-CBN entertainment production unit is behind acclaimed primetime offerings “The Killer Bride” and “A Soldier’s Heart,” which respectively won best telenovela and best drama series in the national leg of the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

“Viral” will be directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, who last collaborated on “The Killer Bride.”

Its cast members include Louise Abuel, Vance Larena, Aljon Mendoza, Markus Paterson, Jameson Blake, Karina Bautista, Ria Atayde, and Kaila Estrada.

“Viral” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila), according to the announcement.

Dizon, 24, last appeared in a series in “A Soldier’s Heart,” in a supporting role. On the big screen, she had back-to-back lead roles in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” and “Fan Girl” in 2020. For the latter, she drew universal acclaim and won best actress in the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC