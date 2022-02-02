'Euphoria' season 2 soundtrack album out on Feb. 25

Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group Philippines.

The soundtrack album for the second season of the HBO series "Euphoria" is set to be released on February 25.



In a statement, the Universal Music Group Philippines said the album will set the mood of the ongoing season.

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo earlier released a new song "How Long" for the teen drama series after Lana Del Ray's "Watercolor Eyes."

Additional tracks like "Pick Me Up (Euphoria)“ by James Blake featuring Labrinth and “sad4whattt” by ericdoa were also released.

"Euphoria" revolves around high school students and their experiences and struggles on identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.

American actress Zendaya leads the cast of the HBO series now on its second season.