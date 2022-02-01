Screenshot from Doja Cat's "Get Into It (Yuh)" music video

American rapper Doja Cat on Monday sported different hairdos in the music video for her song "Get Into It (Yuh)".

Directed by Mike Diva, the music video shows her first appearing as a blonde bombshell, followed by a short red pixie and a blue bob cut.

This is the fifth music video for her latest studio album, "Planet Her".

Doja Cat first released the music video for "Kiss Me More” followed by "Need To Know", "You Right", and "Woman".

Doja Cat is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”

Last December, the rapper tested positive for COVID-19 after catching the disease in July 2020.

WATCH: