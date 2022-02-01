MANILA – Daniel Miranda and Sofia Andres took their daughter Zoe to see her great grandfather at work in Spain.

As seen in Andres’ Instagram update, the three of them visited the Philippine Embassy in Spain where Miranda’s grandfather is an ambassador.

“My baby love was so excited to visit her great grandfather this morning. Thank you @danielmirandaa_ & Tito Philippe for the Embassy tour,” Andres wrote in the caption.

Miranda, on the other hand, shared a similar post while expressing his admiration for his grandfather.

“Visited my hardworking grandfather today, hope to be the same as you in the next years to come,” he said.

The couple has been vacationing in Europe with their daughter since December.

It was in June 2020 when Andres surprised her fans by revealing that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 419,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

Miranda and Andres celebrated Zoe’s second birthday last November.