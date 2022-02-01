MANILA — The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the list of nominees in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards.
The PRA is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers, which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema who each cast nominations across categories.
Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored 11 nominations, while Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” followed closely with eight.
Both were nominated in the Best Film category, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Lead Performance for Charo Santos-Concio and John Arcilla, respectively.
Winners will be announced on February 28.
Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.
Best Film
- BIG NIGHT!
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz
- HISTORYA NI HA
Directed by Lav Diaz
Produced by Lav Diaz
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
- LAST DAYS AT SEA
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Directed by Erik Matti
Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares
Best Director
- Venice Atienza
LAST DAYS AT SEA
- Lav Diaz
HISTORYA NI HA
- Jun Robles Lana
BIG NIGHT!
- Carlo Francisco Manatad
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
- Erik Matti
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Best Screenplay
- BIG NIGHT!
Jun Robles Lana
- HISTORYA NI HA
Lav Diaz
- KIDS ON FIRE
Kyle Nieva
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad
- MASKI PAPANO
Che Tagyamon
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto
Best Lead Performance
- John Arcilla
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
- Christian Bables
BIG NIGHT!
- John Lloyd Cruz
HISTORYA NI HA
- Kim Molina
IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING
- Mae Paner
TAO PO
- Charo Santos-Concio
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Best Supporting Performance
- Angie Castrence
GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
- Dolly de Leon
HISTORYA NI HA
- Lotlot de Leon
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
- Jay Valencia Glorioso
RABID
- Mystica
KIDS ON FIRE
- Rans Rifol
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Best Ensemble Performance
- BIG NIGHT!
Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño
- GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino
- HISTORYA NI HA
John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon
Best Film Editing
- AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)
Maria Estela Paiso
- BIG NIGHT!
Benjamin Tolentino
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Benjo Ferrer
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Jay Halili
- RANDOM PEOPLE
Caleb Maglunob
Best Cinematography
- ARISAKA
Mycko David
- FILIPIÑANA
Xenia Patricia
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Teck Siang Lim
- LAST DAYS AT SEA
Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Neil Bion
Best Production Design
- BIG NIGHT!
Marxie Maolen Fadul
- DEATH OF NINTENDO
Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang
- KIDS ON FIRE
Alvin Francisco
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Whammy Alcazaren
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Roma Regala
- RABID
Shiel Marie Calde
Best Film Score
- BIG NIGHT!
Teresa Barrozo
- HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA
Alyana Cabral
- KIDS ON FIRE
Len Calvo
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Andrew Florentino
- ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo
Best Documentary Feature
- LAST DAYS AT SEA
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
- TAO PO
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner
- A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo
Best First Feature
- KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
- LAST DAYS AT SEA
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
- MY AMANDA
Directed by Alessandra de Rossi
Produced by E del Mundo
- TAO PO
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner
- A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo
Best Live Action Short Film
- ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva
- BLACK RAINBOW
Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez
- FILIPIÑANA
Directed by Rafael Manuel
Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily
- KIDS ON FIRE
Directed by Kyle Nieva
Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks
- MASKI PAPANO
Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon
Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao
- SA BALAY NI PAPANG
Directed by Kurt Soberano
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez
Best Documentary Short Film
- LINGKIS
Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
- PANAMBI
Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso
Produced by Arden Rod Condez
- RANDOM PEOPLE
Directed by Arden Rod Condez
Produced by Arden Rod Condez
- THE RIGHT TO LIFE
Directed by Arbi Barbarona
Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez
- RIVER OF TEARS AND RAGE
Directed by Maricon Montajes
Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva
- TO PICK A FLOWER
Directed by Shireen Seno
Produced by Shireen Seno
Best Animated Short Film
- ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON
Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna
Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna
- BLUE IS NOT MY FAVORITE COLOR
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual
- FLUSH
Directed by Roland Cartagena
Produced by Ray Dom
- MARIS
Directed by Gabb Gantala
Produced by Gabb Gantala
- MGA ULAP TAYONG NAGIGING ULAN
Directed by Demetrio Celestino III
Produced by Demetrio Celestino III
- MY MAMILY
Directed by Cha Roque
Produced by Cha Roque
Best International Films
- DRIVE MY CAR
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan
- THE POWER OF THE DOG
Directed by Jane Campion
Country of origin: UK, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand
- PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Directed by Emerald Fennell
Country of origin: UK & US
- WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan
- THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Directed by Joachim Trier
Country of origin: Norway, France, Sweden, & Denmark