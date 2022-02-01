‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ stars Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the list of nominees in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

The PRA is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers, which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema who each cast nominations across categories.

Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored 11 nominations, while Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” followed closely with eight.

Both were nominated in the Best Film category, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Lead Performance for Charo Santos-Concio and John Arcilla, respectively.

Winners will be announced on February 28.

Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

Best Film

BIG NIGHT!

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz

Directed by Lav Diaz

Produced by Lav Diaz

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

Directed by Erik Matti

Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares

Best Director

Venice Atienza

LAST DAYS AT SEA

HISTORYA NI HA

BIG NIGHT!

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Best Screenplay

BIG NIGHT!

Jun Robles Lana

Lav Diaz

Kyle Nieva

Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad

Che Tagyamon

Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto

Best Lead Performance

John Arcilla

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

BIG NIGHT!

HISTORYA NI HA

IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING

TAO PO

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Supporting Performance

Angie Castrence

GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE

HISTORYA NI HA

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

RABID

KIDS ON FIRE

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Ensemble Performance

BIG NIGHT!

Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño

Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino

John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton

Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol

John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon

Best Film Editing

AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)

Maria Estela Paiso

Benjamin Tolentino

Benjo Ferrer

Jay Halili

Caleb Maglunob

Best Cinematography

ARISAKA

Mycko David

Xenia Patricia

Teck Siang Lim

Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza

Neil Bion

Best Production Design

BIG NIGHT!

Marxie Maolen Fadul

Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang

Alvin Francisco

Whammy Alcazaren

Roma Regala

Shiel Marie Calde

Best Film Score

BIG NIGHT!

Teresa Barrozo

Alyana Cabral

Len Calvo

Andrew Florentino

Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo

Best Documentary Feature

LAST DAYS AT SEA

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

Directed by Mae Paner

Produced by Mae Paner

Directed by Patrick Alcedo

Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best First Feature

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

Directed by Alessandra de Rossi

Produced by E del Mundo

Directed by Mae Paner

Produced by Mae Paner

Directed by Patrick Alcedo

Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best Live Action Short Film

ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG

Directed by Vahn Pascual

Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva

Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay

Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

Directed by Rafael Manuel

Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily

Directed by Kyle Nieva

Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks

Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon

Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao

Directed by Kurt Soberano

Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

Best Documentary Short Film

LINGKIS

Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela

Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela

Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso

Produced by Arden Rod Condez

Directed by Arden Rod Condez

Produced by Arden Rod Condez

Directed by Arbi Barbarona

Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez

Directed by Maricon Montajes

Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva

Directed by Shireen Seno

Produced by Shireen Seno

Best Animated Short Film

ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON

Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna

Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna

Directed by Vahn Pascual

Produced by Vahn Pascual

Directed by Roland Cartagena

Produced by Ray Dom

Directed by Gabb Gantala

Produced by Gabb Gantala

Directed by Demetrio Celestino III

Produced by Demetrio Celestino III

Directed by Cha Roque

Produced by Cha Roque

Best International Films