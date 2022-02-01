Home  >  Entertainment

Nominees: ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,’ ‘OTJ: Missing 8’ lead Pinoy Rebyu Awards list

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 11:00 PM

‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ stars Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. ABS-CBN
MANILA — The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the list of nominees in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

The PRA is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers, which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema who each cast nominations across categories.

Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored 11 nominations, while Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” followed closely with eight.

Both were nominated in the Best Film category, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Lead Performance for Charo Santos-Concio and John Arcilla, respectively.

Winners will be announced on February 28.

Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

Best Film

  • BIG NIGHT!
    Directed by Jun Robles Lana
    Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz
  • HISTORYA NI HA
    Directed by Lav Diaz
    Produced by Lav Diaz
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
    Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
  • LAST DAYS AT SEA
    Directed by Venice Atienza
    Produced by Venice Atienza
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Directed by Erik Matti
    Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares

Best Director

  • Venice Atienza
    LAST DAYS AT SEA
  • Lav Diaz
    HISTORYA NI HA
  • Jun Robles Lana
    BIG NIGHT!
  • Carlo Francisco Manatad
    KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
  • Erik Matti
    ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Best Screenplay

  • BIG NIGHT!
    Jun Robles Lana
  • HISTORYA NI HA
    Lav Diaz
  • KIDS ON FIRE
    Kyle Nieva
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad
  • MASKI PAPANO
    Che Tagyamon
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto

Best Lead Performance

  • John Arcilla
    ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
  • Christian Bables
    BIG NIGHT!
  • John Lloyd Cruz
    HISTORYA NI HA
  • Kim Molina
    IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING
  • Mae Paner
    TAO PO
  • Charo Santos-Concio
    KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Supporting Performance

  • Angie Castrence
    GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
  • Dolly de Leon
    HISTORYA NI HA
  • Lotlot de Leon
    ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
  • Jay Valencia Glorioso
    RABID
  • Mystica
    KIDS ON FIRE
  • Rans Rifol
    KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Ensemble Performance

  • BIG NIGHT!
    Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño
  • GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
    Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino
  • HISTORYA NI HA
    John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon

Best Film Editing

  • AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)
    Maria Estela Paiso
  • BIG NIGHT!
    Benjamin Tolentino
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Benjo Ferrer
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Jay Halili
  • RANDOM PEOPLE
    Caleb Maglunob

Best Cinematography

  • ARISAKA
    Mycko David
  • FILIPIÑANA
    Xenia Patricia
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Teck Siang Lim
  • LAST DAYS AT SEA
    Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Neil Bion

Best Production Design

  • BIG NIGHT!
    Marxie Maolen Fadul
  • DEATH OF NINTENDO
    Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang
  • KIDS ON FIRE
    Alvin Francisco
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Whammy Alcazaren
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Roma Regala
  • RABID
    Shiel Marie Calde

Best Film Score

  • BIG NIGHT!
    Teresa Barrozo
  • HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA
    Alyana Cabral
  • KIDS ON FIRE
    Len Calvo
  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Andrew Florentino
  • ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
    Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo

Best Documentary Feature

  • LAST DAYS AT SEA
    Directed by Venice Atienza
    Produced by Venice Atienza
  • TAO PO
    Directed by Mae Paner
    Produced by Mae Paner
  • A WILL TO DREAM
    Directed by Patrick Alcedo
    Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best First Feature

  • KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
    Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
    Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
  • LAST DAYS AT SEA
    Directed by Venice Atienza
    Produced by Venice Atienza
  • MY AMANDA
    Directed by Alessandra de Rossi
    Produced by E del Mundo
  • TAO PO
    Directed by Mae Paner
    Produced by Mae Paner
  • A WILL TO DREAM
    Directed by Patrick Alcedo
    Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best Live Action Short Film

  • ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG 
    Directed by Vahn Pascual
    Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva
  • BLACK RAINBOW 
    Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay
    Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez
  • FILIPIÑANA 
    Directed by Rafael Manuel
    Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily
  • KIDS ON FIRE 
    Directed by Kyle Nieva
    Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks
  • MASKI PAPANO 
    Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon
    Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao
  • SA BALAY NI PAPANG 
    Directed by Kurt Soberano
    Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

Best Documentary Short Film

  • LINGKIS 
    Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
    Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
  • PANAMBI
    Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso
    Produced by Arden Rod Condez
  • RANDOM PEOPLE 
    Directed by Arden Rod Condez
    Produced by Arden Rod Condez
  • THE RIGHT TO LIFE 
    Directed by Arbi Barbarona
    Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez
  • RIVER OF TEARS AND RAGE 
    Directed by Maricon Montajes
    Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva
  • TO PICK A FLOWER 
    Directed by Shireen Seno
    Produced by Shireen Seno

Best Animated Short Film

  • ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON
    Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna
    Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna
  • BLUE IS NOT MY FAVORITE COLOR 
    Directed by Vahn Pascual
    Produced by Vahn Pascual
  • FLUSH 
    Directed by Roland Cartagena
    Produced by Ray Dom
  • MARIS 
    Directed by Gabb Gantala
    Produced by Gabb Gantala
  • MGA ULAP TAYONG NAGIGING ULAN 
    Directed by Demetrio Celestino III
    Produced by Demetrio Celestino III
  • MY MAMILY 
    Directed by Cha Roque
    Produced by Cha Roque

Best International Films

  • DRIVE MY CAR
    Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
    Country of origin: Japan
  • THE POWER OF THE DOG 
    Directed by Jane Campion
    Country of origin: UK, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand
  • PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN 
    Directed by Emerald Fennell
    Country of origin: UK & US
  • WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY 
    Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
    Country of origin: Japan
  • THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD 
    Directed by Joachim Trier
    Country of origin: Norway, France, Sweden, & Denmark
