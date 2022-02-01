Actress Angelica Panganiban partners with Young Public Servants for a ‘hugot’ reminder for the upcoming elections. Facebook: Young Public Servants

MANILA — Here’s a timely reminder from “hugot queen” Angelica Panganiban: be discerning not just in love, but especially in the coming elections.

The acclaimed actress has collaborated with Young Public Servants, a youth group advocating for good governance, for a public service reminder about electing officials in May 2022.

In the nearly two-minute video released on Tuesday, Panganiban drew from her experiences of failed relationships, which unfolded in public, to urge viewers to avoid being misled, too.

Panganiban’s lines drew parallels between romance and choosing leaders.

“Ilang beses akong iniwan sa ere. Ilang beses din akong nasaktan. Lagapak, beh! Dapang-dapa! Ninakawan ako ng pag-asa at pangarap,” she said.

“Minahal ko, e. Pinagtanggol ko pa nga sa mga friends ko. Pero, wala! Nganga! Mambubudol pala!”

Without going into specifics — both in her romantic and political decisions — Panganiban said, “Nakakapagod din maging tanga.”

“Sa ganda kong ‘to? Hindi ko deserve. Hindi mo rin deserve. It’s not worth it! I’ve learned my lesson. Kaya sana, ikaw rin. Iwasan na natin ang mga manloloko.”

This time directly pertaining to the nearing elections, Panganiban reminded viewers to be thorough in their decision-making for the country’s next set of leaders.

“Ingat-ingat sa mga tao. Kilatising mabuti ang mga manliligaw. Halughugin ang biodata mula high school hanggang college. Alamin at tingnan ang character references,” she said.

“Huwag magpapabudol, at huwag sa magnanakaw!”