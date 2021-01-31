WATCH: Jung Il-woo cooks Sandara's favorite Filipino dish

MANILA – “I mean, who is going to cook Filipino food for me in Korea?”

This was the reaction of Sandara Park when she learned that South Korean actor Jung Il-woo was going to cook Filipino dishes for her.

In Il-woo’s latest YouTube vlog, he shared that he and Park have known each other for over a decade now.

As such, he thought of learning some Filipino dishes as a treat for Park.

“I’ll be cooking some Filipino foods for Dara. I’ve actually never been to the Philippines before. I’ve never been there, but I tried my best to search information on YouTube. I also looked everywhere up for the favorite Filipino menus of Dara,” he said.

The two dishes that Il-woo prepared were beef kaldereta and seafood sinigang.

Unable to hide her excitement, Park’s face lit up as she said: “Sinigang is my favorite. It’s my favorite menu out of all Filipino foods and I never had my meals without it.”

Towards the end of the clip, the two actors sat down and shared a meal.

They also talked about how much fun they have when creating vlogs and how they have evolved as friends through the years.

“Ever since I started YouTube, I feel so energized nowadays. I try to initiate something with passion. It also feels great to create something with my crew, who is like my family,” Il-woo said.

“I’m also thankful that a good friend of mine came to support my channel like this,” he added, referring to Park.

The two first worked together in “The Return of Iljimae” and have been good friends since then.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines as an actress and singer after she competed in the talent show “Star Circle Quest.” In 2009, she debuted in South Korea as a 2NE1 member.

Il-woo, on the other hand, is popular for his projects including “49 Days,” “Cool Guys,” “Hot Ramen,” and “Moon Embracing the Sun” among others.