Screenshot from 'Dream Maker' YouTube channel.

MANILA — Ishiro Incapas won the benefit points for the third rankings of the reality talent competition "Dream Maker" after their three mall shows held over the weekend.

In the Sunday episode, Incapas got 23.22 percent of the votes over Vinci Malizon and Wilson Budoy who also got the highest number of votes among the remaining contestants.

"Kung makukuha ko 'tong 30 points na 'to, sobrang laking matutulong nito sa 'kin. Parang ito po magde-decide kung magse-stay po ako sa competition," Incapas said.

"Ang dami talagang Ishiworms. Sobrang salamat po, sobrang laking tulong po nito at mas pagbubutihan ko po," he added.

Incapas is currently at rank 15 in the competition, which is still led by Jeromy Batac. Incapas will get 30 bonus points which will be credited in the third rankings.

The 28 remaining contestants held a mall show tour from January 21-23 at Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Metro East, and Robinsons Las Piñas.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

