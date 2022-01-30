Photo from Pinoy Big Brother’s Twitter account

MANILA — Roque Coting Jr., Andrei King, and Thamara Alexandria were the first batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" adult housemates to be nominated for eviction.

In a shocking twist, two housemates will be leaving the house on the first eviction day.

On Sunday night, host Toni Gonzaga revealed the list of nominees.



Coting and King were automatically nominated after failing their secret task to snatch the “boss” post in their weekly task.

Alexandria, meanwhile was up for eviction after getting the highest number of votes, 10 points, from their fellow housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.