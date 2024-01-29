Jericho Rosales, wife Kim Jones have separated

MANILA -- Actor Jericho Rosales and his wife, model and influencer Kim Jones, have separated after almost 10 years of being married, a friend who is close to the couple confirmed on Monday.

Ricco Ocampo, who is also a godfather of the celebrity couple, said Rosales and Jones have been separated since 2019.

Ocampo, who has known the two since they began dating, added that despite the split, they have remained very good friends.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties," Ocampo said in a statement given to ABS-CBN News.

“The two are filled with gratitude for the memories they’ve made together and the lessons they’ve learned. They have journeyed through the separation with the utmost respect and care toward one another precisely because Echo and Kim are the best of friends and love each other like family.

“This split is not borne out of ill feelings. On the contrary, one might say that it is a demonstration of their affection and respect, as Echo and Kim only wish the best for each other.

"They are incredibly grateful for those who have supported them throughout the years, and appreciate the respect of their privacy during this time.”

In fact, after working together on several creative projects in the past, Ocampo said they are working on another film, with Jones as the writer, director, and actor, and Rosales as producer. The film is slated for release within the year.

Aside from this collaborative work, both are also pursuing individual projects, with Jones focusing on writing and filmmaking, and Rosales gearing up for the release of his latest project "Sell Block," Ocampo added.

The announcement came amid speculations that they have already parted ways.

However, earlier this month, the “Sell Block” actor told ABS-CBN News that he and Jones are “happy,” adding that his “heart” is doing “good, great, fantastic, amazing.“

Rosales and Jones also attended the ABS-CBN Ball together in October last year.

Speculations suggesting that the couple may have parted ways arose last year after netizens noticed that they were no longer posting photos of each other online.

Rosales previously addressed these rumors, asserting that he is under no obligation to provide explanations about his personal life to anyone.

Rosales and Jones exchanged vows at a resort in Boracay in May 2014.

Jones, a Filipino-British model who grew up in Australia, met Rosales in March 2011 through the wife of actor Dominic Ochoa. They became a couple in October of the same year, but only went public with the relationship in March 2012.

The two got engaged in August 2013.

