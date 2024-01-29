Feyvah Fatale. Screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — Feyvah Fatale won her first win during the musical challenge of "Drag Den Philippines" season 2.

In the second episode of the show aired last Thursday, the nine remaining queens were asked to wear a campy look for the theme wear and perform in a musical inspired by LGBT parloristas.

Rufa Mae Quinto served as a guest judge, while Pura Luka Vega was the "Drag Agent On Duty."

The new rules of "Drag Den Philippines" state that the queen with the lowest score will be going home. By draw lots, three queens will battle it out in the "Dragdagulan" and will have the chance to get immunity.

Marlyn, Mrs. Tan, and, Margaux went picked for the "Dragdagulan" to "Morena" by Roxanne Barcelo. Mrs. Tan won the immunity and chose to save herself.

Feyvah Fatale won the round while Margaux and Jean Vilogue landed in the bottom with Marlyn ending her journey in 9th place.

"It's really, really amazing to watch you perform. I love watching you perform. So, keep it up," Manila Luzon said to Feyvah.

New episodes of "Drag Den Philippines" season 2 air Thursdays at 7 p.m. on Prime Video.

