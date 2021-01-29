Demi Moore hits the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

Actress Demi Moore fulfilled a teenage dream after she hit the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, but also sparked rumors that she had plastic surgery done.
Moore, 58, opened the show in an off-the-shoulder black satin suit, which is a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
In an Instagram post, Moore thanked Jones for her moment on the runway.
Other stars who walked the runway for Fendi include Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.
Moore's inclusion in Paris Fashion Week, meanwhile, sparked rumors that she had plastic surgery done on her face.
She earlier told Marie Claire that she did not like the idea of having an operation to hold up the aging process but added that she would "never judge those who have,"
"If it's the best thing for them, then I don't see a problem," she said.