Demi Moore hits the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

Actress Demi Moore fulfilled a teenage dream after she hit the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, but also sparked rumors that she had plastic surgery done.

Moore, 58, opened the show in an off-the-shoulder black satin suit, which is a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In an Instagram post, Moore thanked Jones for her moment on the runway.

Other stars who walked the runway for Fendi include Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Moore's inclusion in Paris Fashion Week, meanwhile, sparked rumors that she had plastic surgery done on her face.

US actress Demi Moore presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 27, 2021. British designer Kim Jones presents his first ever Couture Collection for Fendi since he joined Italian fashion house Fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in September 2020. Stephane de Saku, Agence France-Presse

She earlier told Marie Claire that she did not like the idea of having an operation to hold up the aging process but added that she would "never judge those who have,"

"If it's the best thing for them, then I don't see a problem," she said.