P-pop boy group VXON drops new album '20:20'

MANILA — After years of waiting, P-Pop boy group VXON finally released their first full length album "20:20."

This nine-track album has songs written and conceptualized by the members of the group — Patrick, Sam, Franz, Vince and C13.

The group showcased some of the tracks from the album in a free showcase night on Friday at Lust Nightclub in Quezon City.

Their management team from Cornerstone Entertainment gave full support to the group who waited two years for their first solo album to come out.

“As a group we believe that everything happens for a reason,” said Sam, the lead rapper of the group.

“[Kaya] 20:20 siya kasi when you say 20/20, perfect vision siya. Through this album, hindi man namin mapapakita yung perfect side namin, gusto naming ipakita yung imperfections namin and how to embrace it,” C13 added.

The group’s main vocalist Franz, described "20:20" as "kalye vibes album."

“Every track has our individual musical influence. Each track po nag-e-exude ng individual personalities namin,” he said.

“In this album we have solo, collaborations with other artists, sub-units. Nakasanayan po namin na as a group kami nagpeperform, pero tonight we’re going to perform in sub-units, as solo performers and siguro nandun ang pressure pero we’re gonna do our best to deliver.”

Tracks inlcuded in their "20:20" album are: "SSP (Saksak sa Puso)," "Gamu-Gamo" feat. MC Einstein, "Kalaw," "Coco," "O Kay Sarap" feat. G22 AJ, "Miss Na Kita" feat. Zephanie, "KNT (Kanta ng Tanga)," "Lisan" and "Sandal."

