Screengrabs from Kris Aquino's Instagram account

MANILA – Amid her health battle, Kris Aquino values her role as a mother to her two sons: Bimby and Josh.

Aquino shared on Instagram her recent visit to Disneyland in the US, bringing her children to the theme park.

The former TV host and actress said it was a promise she made to her oldest son, Josh.

“Promise fulfilled… Because i gave kuya Josh my word,” she said in the caption.

Earlier this year, Aquino also updated her fans anew, thanking her followers for keeping her and her two sons in their prayers.

On Christmas eve, she acknowledged all those who "care enough to remember" her and her sons and wished for her recovery.

"You all have your personal problems & heartaches BUT because of you, HINDI ito ang naging theme song namin nila Kuya & Bimb," she said Saturday on Instagram, referring to "Sana Ngayong Pasko" originally by Ariel Rivera.

"We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions," she added.

Aquino said two of her four diagnosed autoimmune ailments are life- threatening, and a fifth is highly likely "because of my distinct physical manifestations."

Explaining her health status, she also said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

Despite difficulties related to her health, Aquino waxed optimistic about being able to spend time with her sons as they used to before her autoimmune symptoms worsened.

RELATED VIDEO:

