WATCH: Vice Ganda 'walks out' during tour of Angeline Quinto's home

MANILA – Vice Ganda visited Angeline Quinto to do a house raid for his vlog. Little did he know, the singer has a surprise waiting for the comedian.

In the second part of his visit to Quinto’s house, Vice Ganda insisted on showing the singer’s bedroom to his subscribers.

Quinto agreed and went with him upstairs for a tour of her room.

While the “It’s Showtime” host was checking out Quinto’s personal space, he found a sponge gourd (patola) hidden in her pillow. He also found cuffs and eye mask under her bed, leaving both of them laughing uncontrollably.

Piqued by his interest, Vice Ganda also went on to check Quinto’s bag amid her objections.

“Huwag mong papakialaman ito. Ayaw ko. Sandali lang. Huwag na. Walang wallet ito, bag lang,” she said.

Vice Ganda, however, muscled through and was able to open her bag. To his shock, Vice Ganda found a snake inside.

After regaining his composure, he went to see Quinto’s bathroom. However, Vice screamed when he saw a Chucky doll upon opening the door.

Saying he does not want to continue with the house raid anymore, he ran downstairs to stay away from the snake and the doll.

“Na-stress ako. Ayaw ko talaga ng mga ganung manika at mga ahas ahas. Na-stress ako talaga. Na-victim tayo. It’s a prank. Naramdaman niya sigurong kakalkalin ko 'yung gamit, na-prank ako. Alam niya 'yung mga kahinaan ko talaga,” he said.

Despite this, Quinto brought her bag downstairs and ran after Vice Ganda in the streets.

At the end of his vlog, Vice Ganda said: “Na-haggard ako sa pagtakbo. Takot na takot ako kasi na-realize ko wala akong mask. Sabi ko baka mahuli tayo ng pulis. Sa mga nakakanood nito, pasensya na po kayo kung tumakbo ako ng walang mask. It was not intentional. Sorry sa mga magagalit. Siyempre kapag stressed ka na, hindi mo na maiisip.”

Watch Vice Ganda’s funny vlog below.

