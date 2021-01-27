Sunshine Guimary promises to go 'all out' in her launching movie 'Kaka'

MANILA -- Internet sensation Sunshine Guimary, who is being launched in Viva Films’ forthcoming sexy comedy, “Kaka,” is admittedly anxious not because of her director or veteran co-stars, but of Vice Ganda, who is not even involved in the movie.

That's because Guimary was told she will have love scenes with her leading man Ion Perez, who in real life is the partner of the "It's Showtime" host. That alone is enough to make Guimary wary.

“Takot ako sa love scene with Ion,” Guimary told ABS-CBN News. “Sensitibo ang magaganap. Lagot talaga ako kay Meme.”

“Kinakabahan ako,” she disclosed. “Hindi mawawala ‘yun. This movie is daring at sensitive. Pang-adult ang movie. Meme, pahiram lang si Ion. Hindi ko siya sasaktan, trabaho lang.”

The feisty Guimary is apparently ready to really go daring in her launching vehicle. “All out ako. Wala akong restrictions sa movie. Mas dinaga ako kay Ion. Kay Meme, promise, medyo may wall. Fairy godmother ko siya na hihiram ako ng leading man. Isang gabi lang.”

To be given her launching vehicle at this time thrills Guimary no end. “Hindi ko ma-describe ang saya at pasasalamat ko,” she said. “Susuklian ko ng 10 times ito sa Viva.

“Hindi ko dapat sayangin ang opportunity na ito. Launching movie ko ito at ako ang lead star. Kung ano ang hinihingi ng role, ‘yun ang ibibigay ko.”

Also starring in “Kaka” are Jerald Napoles, Jackie Gonzaga, Juliana Parizkova Segovia, Maui Taylor, Rosanna Roces and veteran actress Gina Pareño.

Although the entire cast has yet to film “Kaka,” Guimary, who is still in Cebu, is looking forward to start shooting next month.

“Wala pang shoot,” she said. “Hindi pa kami nagkikita sa personal. Sa workshop, doon pa lang kami magkikita.”

The 24-year-old bombshell insisted she accepted her launching film without hesitation. “Any time, game, go na agad at excited ako agad,” she said. “Sa pagpapa-sexy, I hope kaya ko. Buhos lang siguro kung ano ang hinihingi bilang sexy star.”

Her scenes with Pareño and Roces are also set to bring enormous pressure for Guimary. “I can feel that at the mere mention of their names,” she said of her senior co-stars. “Nakaka-overwhelm. Pressure na kasama ko sila.”

Guimary will also have a bed scene with Napoles. “Pero hindi pa kami nag-start mag-shoot,” she said. “Mag-start na ‘yung chemistry at hindi mahirapan si Direk GB sa amin.”

The cast was handpicked, according to director GB Sanpedro. “Hiningi ko isa-isa ang artists sa Viva, kaya nabuo ang cast na ito at ‘yung vision ko para sa pelikulang ito,” Sanpedro said. “Salamat naman sa Viva at very supportive sila.

“Very excited ako sa cast na ito. Ang tawag ko nga dito ‘powerhouse cast.’ Piling-pili ang cast na ito. Tinitignan ko ang line-up, wala akong itatapon na kahit na sinong artista.

“Pinagubusan namin ng lakas at oras para mabuo ang cast na ito. I believe ready na sila to shoot. Na-doble ang excitement sa akin. Riot ang pelikulang ito.”

