Francine Diaz gets surprise from fans on 17th birthday

MANILA – Avid supporters of Francine Diaz did not let the pandemic hinder them from expressing their love for the young actress.

Based on her Instagram update, her different fan groups prepared a little surprise to mark her 17th birthday.

“Posting in advance, thank you CarreLs, Francine Titas, Francine OMG, KyCine family, friends and family for surprising me and for your undying love and support,” she wrote. “I wish I could hug each one of you.”

Diaz’s actual birthday was on January 27.

Last Sunday, Diaz also received a surprise from her “ASAP Natin To” family. She was on the show along with her fellow Gold Squad members to promote their upcoming series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Diaz plays a rebellious daughter in the inspirational series.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

It is scheduled for release early this year, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

Aside from “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Diaz will also star in the upcoming thriller “Tenement 66” from the director of the acclaimed “Babae at Baril.”

Diaz co-stars with Francis Magundayao and Noel Comia, Jr. in the iWant TFC original.

In the teaser of the film released on New Year’s Eve, a teenage girl Lea (Diaz) connives with her neighbors (Magundayao, Comia) to rob the apartment of a man whom she also witnessed stealing.

Each with problems they want to escape from, the three force their way into the unit but are caught not long after, leading to bloody altercations and Lea being held hostage.

“Tenement 66” was one of several titles revealed by ABS-CBN late last year as a 2021 offering. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Related video: